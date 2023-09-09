Ange may have just discovered a brand new option at No. 10 for Tottenham besides Maddison – TBR View

Tottenham Hotspur have long been short of creative midfield options, at least until this summer.

For ages, it seemed like Spurs never adequately managed to replace Christian Eriksen after he left.

Obviously Tottenham signed James Maddison this summer and he has been a sensation for Spurs.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has also chosen to retain Giovani Lo Celso in the Tottenham squad.

However, the Spurs boss may have just got himself some food for thought regarding another option.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s performance for Denmark against San Marino led to Danish outlet Tipsbladet wondering whether he could do a job further up the pitch.

The Danes ran out 4-0 winners over the Sammarinese in Euro 2024 qualifying on Thursday, with the Tottenham ace opening the scoring.

In the 26th minute, the ball dropped to Hojbjerg on the edge of the box, and he let rip with a half-volley into the corner of the net.

Joakim Maehle and Jonas Wind added a goal apiece before the interval, before Eriksen rounded off a resounding win in second-half injury time.

‘Decidedly offensive player’

After the match, Tipsbladet wrote: “Did he just book a ticket for the role of the national team’s 10?

“If you didn’t know better, you could at least think after Thursday’s game that Hojbjerg was a decidedly offensive player!

“His defensive qualities weren’t needed as much as usual, but he was still a boss in midfield and at the same time had a lot of freedom to get forward.

“Among other things, he acknowledged that with a great goal, while he also had a third-last foot in Jonas Wind’s scoring.”

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Our view

Now, obviously the Spurs ace was only playing against San Marino, the worst team in the world according to current FIFA rankings.

You can’t draw too many conclusions from such a game. Hojbjerg could afford to push further up as the opposition was a lot weaker than Denmark.

Nonetheless, Hojbjerg did show that he can play in a somewhat more offensive role. This is something he has previously done in his career, albeit in just 13 competitive games.

Who knows, maybe this is something Postecoglou could explore further when the player returns to Hotspur Way.