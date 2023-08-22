Troy Parrott is a bit of a strange case at Tottenham.

The young Irishman was tipped to be the next big thing at the age of 18, but, after a handful of underwhelming loan spells, he looks miles away from a first-team spot at Tottenham.

Of course, with a new manager coming in at Tottenham, Parrott started this season with something of a clean slate, but according to The Mirror’s Darren Lewis, the striker hasn’t convinced Ange Postecoglou so far.

Indeed, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Lewis stated that Parrott is a player Postecoglou isn’t certain about, claiming that it’s likely that another loan spell could be on the cards.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Ange uncertain about Parrott

Lewis shared what he knows about the forward.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, you still have Troy Parrott and you still have Dane Scarlett, they look capable, but the suggestion is that it’s likely Troy will go out on loan again, I don’t know if Dane has been given a squad number yet. The uncertainty around them suggests to me that maybe Ange isn’t certain about them, even though, to me, Troy looks like a good player,” Lewis said.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Late bloomer?

At the age of 21, you’d really want Parrott to be making a first-team impact at Spurs right now, but, as we’ve seen before, some players don’t make their mark until they’re a little older.

Harry Kane was a similar age when he first broke into the Tottenham team, so we’d be daft to write Parrott off at this point.

As Lewis says, Parrott does look like a good player, but, he needs to have an incredible loan spell this time around if he’s going to convince Postecoglou that he’s the answer to Spurs’ ongoing problems.