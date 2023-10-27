Ange hints he could start ‘incredible’ £25m talent for Tottenham at Palace

Tottenham Hotspur have Yves Bissouma back from suspension ahead of their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have a quick turnaround in Premier League games this week, having last played on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Bissouma is back for Tottenham after sitting out the Fulham game due to a suspension incurred during the Luton clash.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg came in for Bissouma and delivered an outstanding display, which could well cause a selection headache for Postecoglou.

‘Should make us stronger’

The Tottenham manager, however, didn’t deem it a dilemma, instead saying it’s just a case of “choices” he has to make at Spurs.

Postecoglou didn’t give away much in the way of hints as to whether Bissouma or Hojbjerg could start against Palace.

However, the Tottenham boss did say the Mali international is a “big part” of what Spurs are doing.

“It’s no different to any other week,” Postecoglou said, as per football.london.

“They’re not really dilemmas, just choices that people in my position have to make and I’ve always made those decisions pretty simply and cleanly about what I think we need.

“(Tonight) we’ll start with a certain group of players and finish with another and it’s about trying to get the job done. When that game is done, we’ll look to the next one.

“It’s good to have Biss available, he’s been a big part of what we’re doing. The team did well the other night so that should make us stronger.”

Bissouma risks another Spurs suspension

Despite serving a one-game ban for his red card against the Hatters, Bissouma is at risk of getting himself suspended again against Palace.

The red card Bissouma received against Luton supplanted the initial yellow card he was shown, meaning the 27-year-old remains on four yellow cards.

As a result, Bissouma will earn himself another one-match ban should he pick up another yellow card against Palace or any time before Spurs’ 19th game of the season.

Our view

It’s great to see Bissouma finally getting regular time and displaying the sort of form that made him one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders.

The £25million man is an ‘incredible‘ talent, and Postecoglou is finally getting the best of him after a difficult maiden season under the previous manager at N17.