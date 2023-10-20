Ange could now unleash ‘devastating’ 22-year-old for Tottenham against Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur get their Premier League campaign back under way when they host Fulham on Monday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have enjoyed a superb start to their campaign, going top of the Premier League table after eight games.

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham are yet to lose a game in the league and have won six of their top-flights games this term.

Now, there’s a good chance that the Spurs boss could unleash Brennan Johnson for the first time since September.

The 22-year-old Spurs gem suffered a hamstring injury in the North London derby that has kept him out of action since.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Johnson missed out on Tottenham’s wins over Liverpool and Luton, as well as Wales’ recent internationals against Gibraltar and Croatia.

Earlier this week, the Evening Standard reported that Spurs were hopeful that Johnson would be back for the meeting with the Cottagers.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Now, London World has reported that the Wales international has returned to training ahead of the match.

Our view

This is exciting news for Tottenham fans, as Johnson has shown glimpses of real quality so far, which bodes well for his Spurs career.

In addition, Tottenham are currently missing Manor Solomon, who underwent surgery on a knee injury earlier this month.

Injuries to both Solomon and Johnson would leave Spurs very much depleted in terms of attacking strength in depth. Hence the latter’s seemingly imminent return to action is a welcome boost.

Admittedly, Postecoglou may not want to risk starting Johnson if he’s just returned from injury. Rushing any player back always carries some risk with it.

However, he may well unleash the ‘devastating‘ talent off the bench later on in the game. And he certainly has what it takes to give Fulham a hard time.