Ange could now unleash 22-year-old ‘superstar’ for Tottenham at Luton

Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to go top of the Premier League table if they win in Saturday’s early kickoff.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs go into the game away at Luton sitting second in the table, just one point off the top.

Victory for Tottenham in Bedfordshire would put them at the summit until Sunday evening at the earliest.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It’s an exciting time for Spurs fans, their team looking revitalised under the impressive Ange Postecoglou.

And hopefully we could soon see one of Tottenham’s most exciting talents show the new manager what he can do.

Postecoglou confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Bryan Gil is finally available after a spell on the sidelines.

“Gio and Bryan Gil both trained for the majority of this week,” the Evening Standard quotes him as saying.

“It’s good to have them both back and they’re both available.”

Gil went under the knife in August due to a groin issue and has missed the start of the season.

The 22-year-old was hoping for the chance to impress the new Tottenham boss in pre-season.

Sadly, he was not able to do so due to the injury. He also missed Spurs’ pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

However, Postecoglou has been hinting at game time for Gil, who Graham Roberts previously deemed a “little superstar“.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Tottenham boss told football.london how “beneficial” it was to have the Spaniard in the Spurs ranks amid the Ivan Perisic injury.

While Gil may not be an outright starter against Luton, it would still be great to see him come off the bench and get the Spurs fans excited with his dazzling skills. Hatters beware!