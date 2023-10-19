With the international break finally out of the way, Tottenham Hotspur can get back to business.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs currently top the Premier League table and will hope to continue on the right track.

First up for Tottenham after the break is a home game against fellow London side Fulham on Monday night.

In terms of preliminary team news, things look fairly good for Spurs.

As per the Evening Standard, Tottenham don’t seem too concerned over the fitness of Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min, who picked up knocks on international duty.

In addition, Pape Matar Sarr – who was pictured with an ice pack on his foot while on Senegal duty – reportedly trained for Spurs on Wednesday.

Then we have two Tottenham players who have been out of contention but returned prior to the international break and will be raring to go now.

Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso both made the bench for Spurs against Luton, but neither got on the pitch.

Tottenham fans will no doubt be especially eager to see Gil in action under Postecoglou.

The 22-year-old is an exciting player, and we’ve all seen glimpses of his quality. For instance, Graham Roberts previously called him a “little superstar”.

However, Gil hasn’t quite got going at Spurs just yet.

He was hoping to impress Postecoglou in pre-season, but sadly an injury put him on the sidelines in the early stages of the campaign.

Now fully fit, the Spaniard will be eager to make up for lost time and show both his manager and the Tottenham fanbase what he can truly do.

Postecoglou has got his Spurs players firing on all cylinders, including some who didn’t do well last season, such as Yves Bissouma. Let’s see whether the Midas touch will work for Gil too.