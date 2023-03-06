Andy Robertson shares what Liverpool’s players did when Mohamed Salah entered dressing room after yesterday’s win











Andy Robertson has shared what the Liverpool players did when Mohamed Salah entered the dressing room after he hit a huge landmark yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men thrashed Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield and put in an exceptional second-half display.

The Reds’ front-three of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Salah helped themselves to two goals each, while Roberto Firmino came off the bench to round off an emphatic victory.

But Salah’s second-half brace proved to be a historic one as he became the club’s all time top goalscorer in the Premier League era.

And Robertson has now revealed that the Egyptian winger received a brilliant reception as he entered the dressing room after the game.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Robertson on Salah

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, Robertson shared what he and his teammates did as Salah walked in the dressing room at full-time.

“And then the record-breaker, I don’t know how many records he’s broken, but I know that one means a lot to him. Obviously Robbie Fowler was a fantastic player for this club, a legend in his own right, and for Mo to beat him he’ll go down as one of the greats for this club, for the Premier League,” he said.

“But for this club he’ll go down as one of the all-time greats, and he deserves everything he got. He got a massive cheer in the changing room when he came in.

“He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic person and he’ll be hungry for more. We’re hungry for more. It’s been a good weekend for us in terms of results and what we’ve done, but we need to keep going.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It was a huge landmark for Salah to hit on a personal level yesterday and it was fully deserved after his excellent displays for the club over the last few years.

Liverpool fans will be delighted that he managed to do it against their bitter rivals in Manchester United too.

The 30-year-old has bagged a staggering 178 goals for the club since making the switch to Anfield back in 2017.

He’s admittedly not been at his lethal best this season but Klopp will be hoping that he kicks into top gear for the business end of the campaign.

Liverpool’s new look front-three seemed to click yesterday and that can only be a promising sign for Klopp as he bids to guide them to a top-four finish.

Show all