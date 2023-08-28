Arsenal confirmed yesterday that Kieran Tierney has joined Real Sociedad on loan, and Rob Holding and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson have wished him well.

The Scotsman was left out of the squad in each of the Gunners’ first three Premier League games this season by Mikel Arteta. Even Jurrien Timber’s injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s suspension didn’t offer Tierney a route back into the side.

Now, it has been confirmed that he’ll spend the season in Spain.

Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Andy Robertson and Rob Holding react as Kieran Tierney leaves Arsenal for Real Sociedad on loan

Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic back in the summer of 2019.

The Scotsman became a fan favourite at the Emirates, and he was often one of the best players at the club. He was brilliant almost every time he was fit, but unfortunately for him, Arteta decided to change his system.

Tierney, as good as he is, isn’t an inverted full-back, and that is the biggest reason why he fell out of favour at the Emirates.

Now, he has a new adventure to look forward to, and his mates have wished him well on Instagram.

Under Tierney’s post, Liverpool star Andy Robertson wrote: “Good luck KT!”

Aston Villa’s John McGinn commented: “Good luck ma man!”

In his Instagram Story, Rob Holding wrote: “All the best this season to the Bhoy!”

TBR View:

This is a very interesting move for Kieran Tierney.

The defender has only ever played in Scotland and England before, and the culture and style of football in Spain is a lot different to what he has experienced here in the UK.

However, San Sebastian is a lovely place, and we’re sure Tierney will embrace the new challenge in La Liga for the next nine months.

It will be interesting to how he fares in Spain this season.