Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has enjoyed a stunning start to the Premier League season.

So much so, in fact, that the Spurs summer signing is already being talked about alongside the league’s best keepers.

TalkSPORT presenters Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent spoke about Vicario on the radio station as they discussed the best Premier League acquisitions of the season so far.

Tottenham signed Vicario this summer for a reported £17million. He arrived to a somewhat mixed reaction as he wasn’t that well known in England.

However, the 27-year-old was a hit in Serie A and has hit the ground running in the Premier League, helping Spurs to the top of the table.

Vicario has kept three clean sheets and conceded eight goals in eight English top-flight outings. Whoscored has rated him at 7.07, the best keeper in the division.

‘Their number one now’

Goldstein believes the fact he can be spoken about alongside the likes of Ederson and Alisson Becker shows how well he has done.

“Tottenham’s goalkeeper, Vicario,” began the presenter.

“No-one really knew what was happening with Hugo, no one probably still knows what’s happening with him.

“But he (Vicario) is their number one now, the highest-rated goalkeeper in the Premier League so far this season.”

Bent said: “I mean, how do you rate a goalkeeper? Because if you’ve got the opportunity…

“Goals conceded, mistakes made…” Goldstein responded, before Bent continued.

He said: “If you’ve got the opportunity to sign Vicario or Ederson or Allison, you’re not taking Vicario for any of them two are you?”

Goldstein replied: “No you’re not, but that goes to show you how well he’s done, right?”

Our view

The signing of Vicario is just another one of those decisions that split opinion at the time but has been completely vindicated.

At the time, Spurs reportedly moved for Vicario instead of David Raya, which led to some criticism among the fanbase.

However, he has turned out to be an absolute gem, snapped up for a bargain price. He’s one of the many success stories Tottenham have had in the early stages of the season.

Hopefully Vicario will continue to impress along with the rest of the Spurs team as they look to once again hit the heights they used to hit under Mauricio Pochettino.