Andy Cole names who he thinks is better - Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak











Andy Cole thinks that club-record signing Alexander Isak is Newcastle’s best striker ahead of Callum Wilson.

Cole has spoken to the Times ahead of the Magpies’ huge EFL Cup final clash tomorrow and he was asked about the strikers at Eddie Howe’s disposal.

Isak was brought in over the summer but is yet to show what he can really do, due to injury problems, while Wilson impressed enough to go to the World Cup with England.

But Cole thinks the Swede will eventually become the first choice number nine and that he gives Howe more up front.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Andy Cole thinks Alexander Isak is better than Callum Wilson

When asked who is the better striker, Cole said: “I think Isak. He’s got more about him. I know Wilson’s had a few injuries but what’s his best goal return at Newcastle? 12?

“I look at Isak. I like his movement, runs in behind, lovely first touch, can take people on and he’s got good finishing ability.

“He gives Newcastle more. Within time he will be the Newcastle number nine.”

Top sides need an array of attacking options and in Isak and Wilson, Howe has two really good ones to choose from when fit.

Newcastle let Chris Wood go to Nottingham Forest in January, and while he may not be the most fashionable striker, he knows how to get ten Premier League goals in a season.

That is not bad for a third choice, but both Isak and Wilson will be dreaming of being the man to end Newcastle’s trophy drought at Wembley tomorrow.