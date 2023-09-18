Andy Cole in disbelief at what he’s heard coming out of the Arsenal camp this weekend

The big talking point at Arsenal this weekend ended up being Mikel Arteta’s decision to play David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners boss opted to go with the Spaniard and after the game, Arteta insisted that there is no reason why he cannot chop and change goalkeepers, even mid-game.

Of course, the comments have caught the eye of a number of pundits and former players, including, it seems, former Man United man Andrew Cole.

After a Sky Sports post on Instagram shared comments from Arteta on swapping Ramsdale and Raya mid-game, former United striker Cole couldn’t help but reply to the comments.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Taking to the comments on Insta under the post, Cole posted a simple face palm emoji to suggest he strongly disagrees with the comments from the Arsenal boss.

Andy Cole response to Arteta comments CR.META, 2023, Instagram

Clearly, the idea of Arteta changing the goalkeeper mid-game is causing some confusion and disbelief among some, including former players like Cole.

Whether or not Arteta follows through with it and makes an in-game sub in the future, remains to be seen.

Aaron Ramsdale is expected to come back in for the game with PSV this weekend.

Arteta should follow through if he’s saying such things

It will be quite mind-blowing if Mikel Arteta uses a sub on changing a goalkeeper mid-game. We have seen it in the past in terms of penalty shootouts, but not in the middle of the 90.

If Arteta does do it, then fair play. But if not, then it just shows he’s coming out with statements to try and play down the decision to replace Ramsdale.

Raya did actually do very well at Goodison Park and it now won’t be a surprise to see if the Spaniard starts in every game going forward now.