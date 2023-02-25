Andy Cole admits he's totally changed his mind about Newcastle man now











Andy Cole says Eddie Howe has completely changed his mind about his suitability to be the Newcastle United manager.

Cole spoke to the Times before the Carabao Cup final tomorrow, where Howe could become the man to end the club’s trophy drought.

Howe did a sensational job at Bournemouth, but some wondered how that work would translate to a bigger club in Newcastle.

But he has been outstanding, leading the Magpies into the Champions League chase and to within 90 minutes of a first domestic trophy for 67 years.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Andy Cole says he has changed his mind about Eddie Howe now

He said: “I looked at his time at Bournemouth, then when Newcastle appointed him, I said to myself, ‘I’m not sure’.

“But he’s done a great job. Not made any big-name signings. They are all good players, all steady Eddies, play together as a team.”

It is up for debate that Newcastle have not made any big-name signings, with Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak coming in, but the quality of the job Howe has done is not up for debate.

So many Newcastle fans are going to descend on London this weekend to try and cheer their team to a long overdue domestic trophy.

There would be an incredible atmosphere across the city of Newcastle if the trophy drought ends this weekend and Howe would be a hero for being the man to do that.

Some might have expected Howe to take Newcastle on the first bit of their journey under the new owners and then be replaced, but he is a hero on Tyneside and his star would only rise with a win tomorrow.