Andy Cole admits he's totally changed his mind about Newcastle man now
Andy Cole says Eddie Howe has completely changed his mind about his suitability to be the Newcastle United manager.
Cole spoke to the Times before the Carabao Cup final tomorrow, where Howe could become the man to end the club’s trophy drought.
Howe did a sensational job at Bournemouth, but some wondered how that work would translate to a bigger club in Newcastle.
But he has been outstanding, leading the Magpies into the Champions League chase and to within 90 minutes of a first domestic trophy for 67 years.
Andy Cole says he has changed his mind about Eddie Howe now
He said: “I looked at his time at Bournemouth, then when Newcastle appointed him, I said to myself, ‘I’m not sure’.
“But he’s done a great job. Not made any big-name signings. They are all good players, all steady Eddies, play together as a team.”
It is up for debate that Newcastle have not made any big-name signings, with Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak coming in, but the quality of the job Howe has done is not up for debate.
So many Newcastle fans are going to descend on London this weekend to try and cheer their team to a long overdue domestic trophy.
There would be an incredible atmosphere across the city of Newcastle if the trophy drought ends this weekend and Howe would be a hero for being the man to do that.
Some might have expected Howe to take Newcastle on the first bit of their journey under the new owners and then be replaced, but he is a hero on Tyneside and his star would only rise with a win tomorrow.
You may also like…
- Andy Cole names who he thinks is better – Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak
- Chris Sutton makes prediction about Loris Karius ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United cup final
- Report: Some Newcastle staff wanted Loris Karius but Eddie Howe fought for him
- Report: What Nick Pope is doing at Newcastle ahead of the cup final this weekend