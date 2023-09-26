Andros Townsend thinks Mikel Arteta could use ‘wonderful’ Arsenal midfielder as a winger soon

Andros Townsend has suggested that Mikel Arteta could use Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz as a winger soon.

Townsend has been speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club and discussed Havertz’s difficult start to life in North London.

Havertz has dropped to the bench in recent weeks after struggling to adapt to Mikel Arteta’s system.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has failed to register a goal involvement in seven appearances for the Gunners so far this season.

Of course, Havertz arrived in North London from Chelsea for a hefty fee worth around £65 million over the summer.

And while he’s yet to make a real impact from a midfield role at Arsenal, Andros Townsend believes he could play out wide.

Townsend on Havertz

“I still think Arteta has a plan for Kai Havertz as well,” the former Everton winger said. “Whether that be as a 10, off the left, or as a number nine.

“You don’t spend that amount of money if you haven’t got a big plan to integrate him into the team.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Havertz largely struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge and his move to the Emirates certainly raised a few eyebrows.

He’s yet to find his feet at Arsenal but has put in a couple of promising displays.

It’s still early days for the German international and he has shown he can operate in various roles across the frontline.

Arsenal are currently short in terms of numbers on the left-hand side after injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

But while Havertz has been lauded as a ‘wonderful’ player, he doesn’t seem well-suited to playing as a winger in Arteta’s system.