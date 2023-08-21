Andros Townsend says Tottenham did something he’d never seen happen before on Saturday

Andros Townsend has claimed that Saturday’s win marked the first time he has seen a Tottenham Hotspur side trying to emulate the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City with their style of play.

Townsend was speaking on Match of the Day 2 after Spurs produced a brilliant display to beat Manchester United 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is hard to imagine that there too many doubters of Ange Postecoglou left after the weekend win. Obviously, Tottenham fans are not getting carried away given the quality of the sides who finished above them last season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

But there is a real excitement about where the Australian could take them. It is frightening to see how quickly his side have taken to the exhilarating brand of football he wants to play.

Townsend left stunned by Tottenham

And they got their rewards on Saturday. They were outstanding, particularly in the second-half, against Manchester United. And it is fair to say that the appetite has been whetted for what is to come.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, there are going to be some bumps in the road ahead. Spurs lost perhaps their greatest ever player in the summer. And they have brought in a few youngsters who lack Premier League experience. So it is not always going to be perfect.

But judging by Townsend’s comments on the game, it appears that Tottenham are most definitely on the right track as they look to get back amongst the heavyweights in the Premier League.

“I think this is the first time I’ve seen a Spurs side try to emulate the Liverpools and Man Citys of this world,” he told Match of the Day 2. “Obviously, they’re very early into the process.

“But I saw a Spurs side that like to press high up the pitch, who want to play out from the back, play through the number six, who like to get their midfielders wide, who like to suffocate teams when they lose the ball, the counter-press within five seconds, they’re on it.

“Obviously, there’s a long way to go, I know, but this is Tottenham’s best chance now if they give the manager time to get where they need to be.”

It was imperative that Tottenham made an appointment which captured the imagination of the fanbase this summer. Unfortunately, the decisions to turn to the likes of Nuno Espírito Santo, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte did not work out for anyone.

Spurs fans were always realistic about what Postecoglou could achieve. Ultimately, they had some real catching up to do after last season. And many sides above them have only got stronger.

But they have a style of play which is going to excite them week-in, week-out. They have an identity on the field once again.

And with that, there will be a real belief that Postecoglou will prove to be an inspired appointment.