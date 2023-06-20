Andros Townsend believes Crystal Palace would ‘be lucky’ to have 48 year-old manager

Crystal Palace are still without a manager and talkSPORT pundit Andros Townsend believes the club should attempt to bring Graham Potter to the club.

Crystal Palace brought Roy Hodgson in as interim-manager in March after sacking Patrick Vieira. Hodgson did a great job and left when the season ended.

The Englishman returned only a season and a half after leaving the club in his first spell as manager. The Eagles won five matches, drew two and lost two whilst he was in charge.

Now, despite the Eagles having since March to plan for a manager, they are still nowhere close to appointment someone for the 2023/24 campaign.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Andros Townsend believes Potter would be a good appointment for Palace

Andros Townsend is a name known by many Palace fans. He was a fan favourite whilst he played for the Eagles. The winger and former English international was speaking on talkSPORT about who Palace could appoint as their manager.

He admitted that the South London club would be very lucky to have Potter as their manager. He said: “I think Palace would be lucky to get a manager of his quality.

‘Honestly, other than top six teams his Brighton team was the hardest to play against. If Palace could attract someone of that quality then they would be on the right track.”

It is no shock to see Townsend rave over what Potter has done in his managerial career. Despite his failed stint at Chelsea, he has been a huge reason for Brighton being where they are now.

The 48 year-old, who Pep Guardiola is a big fan of, managed to take Crystal Palace’s rivals from a relegation battling team to a top half battling team by the time he left.

With a lot of young exciting stars at the Eagles, it would be good to sign a manager who could help the club progress over many years. Despite his affiliation with Brighton, Potter looks like he would be a very solid appointment for Palace.