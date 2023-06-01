Andrea Radrizzani speaks out after report claims he offered Leeds stadium as security











Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has spoken out after reports surfaced claiming he used Elland Road as security for a bank loan.

It was reported by The Athletic that the Whites chief offered to use Leeds’ stadium Elland Road as security for a £26million bank loan.

Radrizzani reportedly intended to use his loan with his company Aser to try and complete the takeover of Italian club Sampdoria.

What Andrea Radrizzani said about offering Elland Road as security for a loan

This huge report would have no doubt frustrated a lot of the Leeds fan base.

Problems seem to be going from bad to worse for the club.

Radrizzani’s response to this news will surely not go down well with fans either.

The Athletic shared what Radrizzani had said in response to their article.

He said: “What Aser Ventures does with its assets which includes several companies including Leeds United, Greenfield and Elland Road.. it’s none of your business.

“You can do what you want but you are just trying to put Leeds United fans against myself. It is not nice.”

Our view

It seems somewhat cynical that something which many would argue metaphorically belongs to the supporters of the club is an ‘asset’ in the eyes of the owner and can be used however he wants.

The Leeds fans will no doubt ask for more clarity on this matter. Hopefully something is sorted soon so there can be a bit of discussion between the club and fans.

