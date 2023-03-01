Andrea Radrizzani says he absolutely loves Leeds United teenager











Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that he loves Wilfried Gnonto and heaped praise on the talented young Italian.

The 19-year-old joined the Whites from FC Zurich in September last year for a little under £4 million (Daily Mail).

Nobody really expected Gnonto to have a big impact this season, but as Radrizzani says, he has ‘exploded’ and has impressed everybody who has watched him play.

Leeds United are in a tricky spot in the league table yet again.

The Whites decided to part ways with Jesse Marsch after a run of seven games without a win. They’ve brought Javi Gracia in now, and the Spaniard has a lot of work to do.

Radrizzani has full faith in Gracia, and there’s one player he has a lot of trust in too – young Wilfried Gnonto.

The Leeds owner hailed the Italian and even branded him as ‘extraordinary’.

He said on the DAZN podcast, as quoted by TMW: “We wanted to take him in January or in February for June (2023). Then the crisis of the last days of the market made us anticipate, we found an agreement with Zurich.

“I love him, he is Italian and an exceptional boy. It is difficult to find a 19-year-old Italian who speaks four languages very well and has such an open-mindedness.

“We believed in him and thought it would take longer anyway but he exploded because he is humble, concrete and intelligent in the game. He knows how to manage time and space. Look at the personality with which he entered against Germany and assisted.”

Gnonto should be very happy with his performances for Leeds United so far.

The 19-year-old has played 16 times in all competitions and has scored four goals. That’s not a bad return at all considering this is his first season in England and how much Leeds have struggled.

Gracia handed Gnonto starts in each of the last two games. That shows he has faith in the talented Italian, and that is exciting news for Leeds fans going forward.

The Whites take on Chelsea next, who are struggling too. If Gnonto starts and gets it right, he could really trouble Graham Potter’s side on Saturday.

