Andrea Radrizzani now likes tweet criticising 44-year-old he sacked at Leeds United

Andrea Radrizzani was never too far away from a Twitter controversy during his time at Leeds.

Whether he was DMing fans apologising for results, biting back against criticism online or just winding up opponents, the enigmatic Italian knew how to sniff out social media drama.

Of course, Radrizzani has since sold Leeds to 49ers Enterprises, but that doesn’t mean that his interactions with Leeds fans on Twitter will end.

Indeed, the former Leeds owner has still been sporadically tweeting about the club – despite the fact he’s now the owner of Sampdoria, and, as ever, it is always interesting to keep an eye on the former Leeds chairman’s likes on the site.

Andrea Radrizzani Twitter likes

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Radrizzani appeared to like a tweet criticising Victor Orta – his former Sporting Director at Leeds as one helpful Leeds supporter attempted to give him some advice on how to run Sampdoria.

Radrizzani was given two bits of advice from this Leeds fan, don’t hire Victor Orta, and stay off Twitter.

Orta was, for so long, Radrizzani’s right-hand man at Leeds, but, as many will know, things didn’t end amicably between the pair.

Radrizzani clearly still harbours a bit of blame towards Orta after Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, and it doesn’t look as though he plans to bring him to Sampdoria with him.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Say what you will about Victor Orta, but he did do some great things at Leeds. The hiring of Marcelo Bielsa, the signing of the likes of Raphinha and Wilfried Gnonto were all inspired decisions, but sadly, in the end, he made too many bad calls and it cost Leeds their Premier League status as well as his own job.

Orta’s time at Leeds didn’t end well, and it looks as though Andrea Radrizzani isn’t his biggest fan anymore either.