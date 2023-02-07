Andrea Radrizzani flies to England as Leeds United add 'amazing' manager to shortlist











Leeds United want to make a managerial appointment before Sunday’s game with Manchester United and are considering Kjetil Knutsen.

That is according to the Daily Star, who claim that Andrea Radrizzani has flown back to England to conduct the managerial search.

It seems that Leeds want a new man in place by Saturday, with a caretaker team already in place to oversee tomorrow’s trip to Old Trafford.

The report says Leeds have a four-man shortlist which includes Carlos Corberan, Knutsen and Ange Postecoglou, but not Seven Gerrard.

Leeds add Knutsen to shortlist

The Bodo/Glimt boss has done sensational work on a tiny budget, guiding his club to shock Jose Mourinho’s Roma in last season.

His side’s play attractive football and he is clearly a shrewd man-manager but it is up for debate whether Leeds should take such a punt right now.

A more proven, steady manager may be what the doctor ordered, with the likes of Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery inspiring improvement at Wolves and Aston Villa following their mid-season appointments.

Just one point from a possible six against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt 😬



Jose Mourinho's Roma are slipping up in the Europa Conference League 📉#UECL pic.twitter.com/s0gc7o2beF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2021

Speaking to Football Scotland, sporting director at Bodo/Glimt, Aasmund Bjorkan said: “I haven’t met a team that are as organised as us. Or any team who have been fitter than us. When you understand where our players are coming from, players who have been written off because they’re ‘not good enough’, the way Kjetil works is amazing.

“I don’t think another coach in the world could have done what he’s done here along with his coaching staff. He is very focused and is the leader. I’m actually surprised more clubs haven’t seen it.

“If you compare us to Roma our budget when Kjetil came was 5million euros for the entire club. Roma, over two games we beat 8-3, but what kind of resources and history is at that club. Where are their players coming from, it shows the job at Bodo/Glimt is on another level, for me.”

“The job Kjetil has done at Bodo/Glimt has been absolutely fantastic. It’s a city of 50,000 people and every year we lose two or three of our best players.”