Andre Radrizzani fires back at Angus Kinnear after wide-ranging Leeds interview

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has given a wide-ranging this week and it looks like Andrea Radrizzani has heard enough.

The now former Leeds owner has seen Kinnear give an interview this week where a lot of topics were discussed, including the outgoings over the summer.

And after Kinnear gave a lot away, it seems that Radrizzani has now taken his turn to hit back.

Taking to social media platform X just now, Radrizzani seemed to be jumping on a number of fan comments on the interview by Kinnear.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images

Interestingly, it seems Radrizzani isn’t impressed with what the CEO has had to say and replying to one fan, the ex-Leeds supremo suggested that Kinnear should have taken more care over contracts.

Radrizzani also answered a few other posts from Leeds fans and in one he insisted he takes responsbility for some of the problems as owner.

However, it does seem he is far from impressed at what the CEO has had to say.

Leeds in turmoil

The amount of players who left has been a nightmare for Leeds really. Some left for next to nothing as well, which is a huge problem.

These responses from Radrizzani just show how the dynamic at Leeds is not working right now. Even though he has sold his stake in the club, it shows that what was happening before wasn’t right.

Quite how Leeds can put this right, remains to be seen. But the start to the season hasn’t been great at all and despite a few signings, Leeds look off it really.

A long season beckons really for Leeds. And this is just yet more turmoil to deal with.