Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal.

As many will know, Tierney has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle over the past few weeks, but the Magpies will face some fierce competition for the ‘special’ Arsenal player.

Indeed, while the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham have been linked with Tierney, there are also some more high-profile admirers out there.

According to Jacobs, Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, is a huge fan of the left-back.

Ancelotti a big fan of Tierney

Jacobs shared what he knows about Real Madrid and Tierney.

“Tierney is possibly on the way out of Arsenal, and it will all depend on the player and his appetite to fight for his place. Zinchenko has come in at Arsenal and has done fantastically.

“I’m sure if you ask Arteta he’d love to keep Tierney and have that depth, but it’s about the player and his desire for regular minutes.

“£40m might seem like a lot of money, but if you look last season when Tierney was in good form, there were even links to Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti is indeed a big fan of the player.”

Shows Arsenal’s quality

If this isn’t a testament to the amount of quality that Arsenal now have in their squad, then we don’t know what it.

The Gunners’ second-choice left-back is admired by Real Madrid. There are times in the north London club’s recent history where their star player wasn’t even good enough for Real Madrid, but now, their second-stringers are catching the eye of Los Blancos.

Of course, whether or not Madrid come in for Tierney remains to be seen, but after Chris Wheatley reported this week that the full-back wants to leave Arsenal even if they win the league, this is a move that could be on the cards.

