‘An unknown player’: Pundit reckons Postecoglou could make a real surprise signing for Spurs











Mark Schwarzer has tipped Ange Postecoglou to continue to weave his magic and sign an unknown superstar for Tottenham.

Postecoglou garnered a reputation for uncovering unknown gems at Celtic using his expansive knowledge of undervalued leagues to create new stars such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Reo Hatate.

Speaking on the GegenPod, Schwarzer was discussing who Spurs could go after this summer, and he stated that he expects the Australian manager to, once again, pick out a player hardly anyone has heard of and bring them to Tottenham to make them a star.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Postecoglou’s surprise signing

Schwarzer spoke about the Spurs boss’ transfer plans.

“I think he could go left-field again and we could see a Japanese player again, an unknown player to us in Europe. It will be a player Ange knows really well and someone who fits his system very well. He has a lot of players to deal with at Spurs, will it be that easy? It won’t be too easy because Daniel Levy runs a tight ship,” Schwarzer said.

Stars are out there

It’s easy to turn your nose up at the notion of a team like Tottenham Hotspur going and shopping in a smaller league such as the J-League, but before you do, ask yourself this, would you take Kaoru Mitoma at Spurs?

Just a couple of years ago Mitoma was playing J-League football, and now, he’s one of the Premier League’s most deadly wingers.

Japanese football is no joke. There’s a reason their national team beat Germany and Spain at the last World Cup, there are a number of talented players in the nation just waiting for a chance.

Don’t be shocked if Postecoglou picks out a few gems for Tottenham.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Show all