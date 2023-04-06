‘An outsider’: Michael Brown says manager who has ‘really impressed’ him could genuinely get the Spurs job











Michael Brown has tipped Vincent Kompany to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Brown was asked who he thinks will be Spurs’ manager next season, and he named Kompany as his dark horse in this managerial race.

The pundit says that he’s actually had conversations with the Belgian in the past about his managerial future and he’s been very impressed by how the 36-year-old has conducted himself in these situations.

Kompany to Tottenham

Brown gave his verdict on who will be Spurs’ next manager.

“Who will be the Spurs manager next season?” Brown was asked.

“If you’re asking me for an outsider, Vincent Kompany possibly,” Brown said.

“We had a sit down with him, and I asked him the question, I said ‘Pep Guardiola has said that you’re going to be the Man City manager’, and he said that he has so much work to do. I’ve been really impressed by what he’s done and he’s someone on the radar, you’re asking me who would be good for Spurs. There will be so many options for Spurs,” Brown added.

Worth a gamble

Kompany would be something of a left-field appointment for Spurs. After all, he’s never managed a game in the Premier League before, but he could well be a brilliant manager for Tottenham.

Indeed, we can’t help but think that Kompany is worth a gamble for Tottenham.

He’s completely transformed Burnley this season from being one of the ugliest and most uninspiring sides in England to genuinely one of the most attractive and forward-thinking clubs in the country.

If Kompany can have that same effect at Tottenham, he could well be the best appointment the club has made since Mauricio Pochettino.

