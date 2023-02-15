Amazon presenter shocked by Grealish claim about Arsenal tonight











Jack Grealish told Amazon Prime that he thought that Arsenal were the better side despite Manchester City winning the battle of the Premier League’s top two at the Emirates on Wednesday.

City have gone to the summit after a dramatic victory. Kevin De Bruyne gave Pep Guardiola’s men the lead after an unfortunate assist from Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka equalised from the penalty spot after Eddie Nketiah was brought down by Ederson. But City were able to put their foot down during the second-half.

Grealish praises Arsenal after Manchester City win

It was Grealish who put the Cityzens in front. And Erling Haaland sealed the win.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal were the architects of their own downfall at times, making quite a few mistakes in defence. Certainly, City looked incredibly dangerous going forward.

Arsenal meanwhile, managed just one shot on target during the game. And that was from the penalty spot. Nevertheless, Grealish saw the game quite differently to those who felt that his own team deserved the three points.

“If I’m being honest I don’t think we played that well. I thought Arsenal played a lot better than us, I thought they were the better team,” he told Amazon Prime.

Presenter Simon Thomas replied: “Really?”

“I think so, did they have more possession?”

“They did, yeah. 36% possession for you,” Thomas added.

“36%!? I don’t want to say much about that! I thought they were the better team, I don’t know what you guys think, they had a few chances and stuff,” Grealish said.

Arsenal can take some positives from the game. They went toe to toe with the champions for much of the contest. And they will feel that they deserved more from the clash.

There is a long way to go in the season. And Arsenal still have a game in hand over City. There is also one more meeting between the two still to come.

It says a lot that Grealish was impressed by their display and actually felt that they were the better side. Arsenal, in time, can take some encouragement from the Manchester City man’s assessment.

What is troubling is that they have not won any of their last four games in all competitions. Arsenal need to get themselves back on track as soon as possible – particularly with City seemingly poised to put their foot on the accelerator.