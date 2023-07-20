Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is edging closer to a summer switch to Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet claiming that talks between the La Liga giants and Spurs are ongoing.

Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou looks to re-shape his side.

The 27-year-old has arguably been one of Tottenham’s most consistent performers since making the switch from Southampton back in 2020.

But there are doubts over his suitability to Postecoglou’s style of play and it seems that a switch to Madrid is edging closer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Hojbjerg getting closer to Madrid move

The Daily Mail reports that Hojbjerg is a top target for Atletico this summer.

Spurs have apparently resisted the La Liga side’s advances so far, but they are willing to sell the Dane for the right price.

Indeed, the outlet notes there have been ‘positive developments’ over the past few days, with the two sides closer to an agreement.

Hojbjerg is also keen to explore a move to the Spanish capital and Spurs are already looking for his replacement.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Hojbjerg has performed well for Spurs over the past three years, but it seems evident that he isn’t part of Postecoglou’s plans moving forward.

The ‘amazing’ midfielder is also keen on a switch to La Liga, so it would be for the best for him to move on this summer.

The Dane has just two years left on his current deal and it feels like the right time for Tottenham to cash in.