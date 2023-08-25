‘Amazing last year’: Kevin De Bruyne left so impressed by Arsenal player’s form last season

Kevin De Bruyne has ranked Martin Odegaard behind Bruno Fernandes in a list of the best Premier League midfielders, but insisted that the Arsenal captain was amazing last season.

De Bruyne was speaking to Sky Sports as he also rated the Norwegian ahead of James Maddison following the Englishman’s move to Tottenham this summer.

Martin Odegaard is definitely realising his enormous potential. It is easy to forget now that there were serious doubts about whether he would be one of those players who never got close to living up to expectations.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And he stepped up last year after being handed the captaincy at Arsenal. Odegaard ended the campaign as the joint-leading goalscorer in Mikel Arteta’s squad, finding the back of the net 15 times in the Premier League.

De Bruyne lauds Odegaard

Meanwhile, he also provided seven assists as Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne was asked to rank Bruno Fernandes, Martin Odegaard and James Maddison. He suggested that the Spurs star would be third for him due to the fact that he is yet to prove himself in a big team.

Meanwhile, he put Bruno top just because of how long the Manchester United star has been playing so well. But the Manchester City man did laud Odegaard as he put him in second place.

“He’s been doing it a long time. I feel Odegaard was amazing last year, but obviously he’s younger so there’s a difference,” he told Sky Sports.

A lot of Arsenal fans will probably take exception with the idea of Odegaard being below Bruno. The Arsenal star has been an unbelievable signing for the Gunners.

And it is almost scary to think that he is still only 24. Theoretically, his best years could still be ahead of him.

But that is what is so frightening about this Arsenal side. Odegaard is one of the most experienced members of the squad. They have so many players who could improve considerably.

Certainly, Odegaard looks set to lead Arsenal to plenty of success in the years ahead.