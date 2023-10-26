Guglielmo Vicario has praised Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung-Min as an ‘amazing’ finisher.

Vicario has been speaking to Spurs Play and reflected on Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday.

Son Heung-Min got amongst the goals once again and continued his brilliant start to the season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The 31-year-old grabbed his seventh goal of the campaign as he produced an exceptional finish to beat Bernd Leno.

The £22 million man has netted seven goals in as many games since moving to the No9 position in the 5-2 win at Turf Moor.

And Vicario has singled out Son for praise after his latest effort against Fulham.

Vicario says Son is an ‘amazing’ finisher

Speaking to Spurs Play, Vicario discussed Tottenham’s opener against the Cottagers on Monday night.

Micky van de Ven won the ball back high up the pitch before Richarlison set up Son for their opener.

And Vicario was particularly impressed with Son’s finishing, admitting his effort was unstoppable.

“We had a strong press in the last third of the pitch,” Vicario said. “Great recovery by Micky, great assist by Richy.

“Sonny with his quick feet was so good to move the ball and the finishing is amazing. It’s fast and high – I don’t think you can save this ball.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Son has proven himself to be amongst the best finishers in Europe over the past few seasons.

The forward has thrived since moving into the central position under Ange Postecoglou and has helped to fill the void left by Harry Kane.

He had filled in for Kane in the past while the Englishman was sidelined and had always impressed as a striker.

Many feared for Spurs after losing Kane as the striker netted 31 goals in the Premier League last time out. But Son is proving to be just as much of a threat in terms of goalscoring while Maddison has provided that creative spark in midfield.