Arsenal were hammered by Manchester City on Wednesday evening, but Bacary Sagna has still managed to single out one Gunners player for praise.

Indeed, speaking to SportingPost, the Frenchman was reviewing the game against City, and he says that he came away from that match very impressed by Aaron Ramsdale.

The pundit said that Ramsdale’s performance against City was amazing, which is quite remarkable considering the goalkeeper conceded four goals.

Ramsdale was amazing

Sagna gave his verdict on the £24m man.

“They deserved to win last night and they created so many chances. Ramsdale had an amazing game and managed to keep the score down. There were three or four times he made crucial saves and the score would have been totally different but for him,” Sagna said.

“Arsenal need to move on. It doesn’t mean Arsenal are a bad team, it doesn’t take anything away from the amazing season they’re having and they still have games for which they have to raise their heads.”

Battered

The fact that Arsenal’s goalkeeper is being praised after losing 4-1 just goes to show how much Manchester City dominated the north London club.

The England international made a string of brilliant saves from Erling Haaland, and on another day, the Norwegian goal machine could’ve scored four or five.

The reality is that Man City were on another level to Arsenal this week, and the only thing that stopped the scoreline from being historically embarrassing was a good performance from Ramsdale.

There aren’t many Arsenal players who came away from that game with much credit, but Ramsdale was certainly one of them.

