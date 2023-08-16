‘Amazing’ £30m PL player Newcastle have had talks with has been transfer listed

New reports suggest that one of Newcastle’s transfer targets this summer window has just been put up for sale.

It has been a busy summer transfer window for Newcastle and they have signed some top quality players to improve the squad.

Reports had suggested that Newcastle have already held talks with Chelsea over signing Lewis Hall. Now, it looks like there has been a positive update for the club that sit top of the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, Hall has been put up for sale this summer. Chelsea want around £30million for the Englishman. The report also says Newcastle are still interested in him. He could still be loaned if a fee cannot be agreed.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Newcastle target Lewis Hall has been transfer listed

This is definitely great news for Newcastle as he has been a target they have been pursuing for quite a while now.

The 18 year-old is a very exciting prospect and has been hailed as an ‘amazing’ player. What is also great about Hall is the fact that he is very versatile.

Hall can play on the left-wing, in central midfield and also as a left-back. Left-back is his predominant position and he excelled there for Chelsea last season.

Despite being so young, Hall has already made 12 appearances for Chelsea, with nine coming in the Premier League. Some may be shocked to see that he has been put up for sale.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

This is definitely good news for Newcastle, but for a club who have spent a lot already this summer, it may be risky to spend £30million on Hall, despite his potential.

He can definitely have an influence in the Newcastle squad but he would not be playing every game. Newcastle would have to decide whether they are happy to spend the money and hopefully profit off of him in the long-term.