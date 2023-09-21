‘Amazing’ £20m Tottenham player is now one of the fastest players in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie has now been recorded as the fourth fastest player in the Premier League this season.

That’s via PFF who shared the list of max speeds on X.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Udogie was in fourth place with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson coming out on top.

And that will bode well for Udogie in the lead up to the North London derby on Sunday.

The 20-year-old will of course have the unenviable task of stopping Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

But judging by the £20m man’s start to the season, there may be no better player for the task right now.

Udogie is already one of the biggest success stories of the season under Ange Postecoglou.

Although Spurs fans would have been hoping the left-back arrived ready for the Premier League, few must have expected these levels.

Udogie has taken no time to adapt to this Spurs team and is thriving under his new boss.

Moreover, being recorded as Tottenham’s fastest player this season is just another string to Udogie’s bow.

And as stated, Udogie may need all of that recovery pace when he faces Arsenal on the weekend.

Udogie is now recorded as the fastest player at Tottenham

Of course, despite all of this optimism and good spirit under Postecoglou thus far, Sunday will be by far the biggest test yet.

A win could soar this Spurs team to unimaginable levels of confidence, and of course a loss will be humbling.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

‘Amazing’ Udogie against Saka is one of several key matchups in the game.

Pedro Porro will have to be at his defensive best to contain Leandro Trossard.

And similarly Oleksandr Zinchenko may have a hard time dealing with a resurged Dejan Kulusevski.

It will be a game full of stories, and Tottenham will be pleased that their fastest player, Destiny Udogie, is ready to go.

A 20-year-old who is already showing so much maturity and responsibility in his performances.