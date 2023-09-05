‘Always fantastic’: Arnaut Danjuma says he’s already really enjoying playing with 25-year-old Everton player

Arnaut Danjuma has suggested that he is really enjoying working with Beto, insisting that the striker is going to help Everton massively following his summer switch.

Danjuma was speaking to the Toffees’ official website after the 25-year-old made his Premier League debut in the dramatic draw with Sheffield United at the weekend.

The early signs are that Beto is going to be a really significant signing for Sean Dyche’s side. The striker position has been a problem for Everton for several years now with Dominic Calvert-Lewin so unlucky with injuries.

Beto has now played twice for the Toffees. And he has made an impressive impact, particularly in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers.

Danjuma enjoying working with Beto at Everton

He is yet to open his account in the Premier League. But Everton do now have their first goals of the league season, after scoring twice at Bramall Lane.

It was Arnaut Danjuma who bagged the equaliser against the Blades. And following the game, he lauded the Udinese loanee for the impact he has made since arriving at Goodison Park.

“Progress is definitely being made and I think the addition of Beto helps us massively as well – he’s physical, his effort is always fantastic and people around him feed off that,” he told Everton’s official website.

“It’s early days but I’m already really enjoying working with him because it’s great to work off a striker like him.”

There is a lot of pressure on Everton’s attacking players. They have, so far, failed to replace the goals of Richarlison or Anthony Gordon.

They do have a little more depth in the final third now, with Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison also moving to Merseyside in the summer transfer window.

But it is so important that one of the players step up with a number of goals. It does appear that it is going to be another difficult season for Dyche and Everton. And another relegation battle could be on the cards.

Beto could make a really big difference if his first couple of displays are a sign of what is to come. Certainly, Danjuma is confident that he is going to make a real impact.