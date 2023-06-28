Kai Havertz’s dream has been to join Real Madrid, but he’s set for a move to Arsenal instead.

That is according to Nizaar Kinsella who has been speaking on Inside Arsenal about the German.

Havertz is apparently about to join the Gunners, but that hasn’t been his dream move in recent times.

Indeed, according to Kinsella, Havertz has always dreamed of a move to Real Madrid, and the journalist thought that this move to Madrid could materialise this summer.

Alas, the move to the Bernabeu hasn’t happened for the £60m man, and now he’s set to join Arsenal instead.

Havertz wanted Madrid move

Kinsella shared what he knows about Havertz.

“He was always dreaming of Real Madrid, I thought Madrid would come in this summer. During the pandemic Madrid didn’t have money, so the pandemic guided him to Chelsea. It has taken him away from Real Madrid who have been building up for a move for a long time, but a move to Madrid has never materialised, but Chelsea and Arsenal have,” Kinsella said.

In that bracket

The fact that Havertz has opted to join Arsenal while harbouring dreams of joining Real Madrid just goes to show how much Arsenal have progressed as a club.

Indeed, for years, Arsenal were a few tiers below Real Madrid in the footballing world.

Let’s not forget, they’d finished eighth twice in a row under Mikel Arteta before a fifth-placed finish in 2021/22, and nobody would’ve spoken about Arsenal and Madrid in the same breath at that point.

However, after an incredible 18 months under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are back amongst the big boys in world football, and while they’re not at Madrid’s level, they are now back in that second-tier of clubs who can sign players like Havertz who dream of playing for Madrid.

Arsenal have certainly reclaimed their place among football’s elite as of late.