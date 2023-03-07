'Always': £31m Tottenham player says the Spurs squad are always joking about how bad his heading is











Speaking to UEFA, Dejan Kulusevski has been discussing his heading ability and how he’s often teased about how poor he is in the air.

Sometimes, a player just isn’t good at heading the ball, and despite the fact he stands at 6’1, Kulusevski certainly fits into that category.

The Swede is winning just 0.2 aerial duels per game this season, and it’s not escaped the notice of the Tottenham squad just how bad the player is in the air.

Indeed, according to Kulusevski himself, the Spurs squad are always joking about how poor he is in the air.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kulusevski can’t head

The winger was discussing his first Champions League goal for Juventus, which, uncharacteristically, was a header.

“I’m not very good with my head; we always joke about that,” Kulusevski said.

“It was just a fantastic goal and I remember that I didn’t even celebrate because it was just a relief.”

Needs to improve

Kulusevski is a fantastic player, but he could really do with improving his aerial ability at Tottenham.

He’s certainly big enough to be doing better in the air, but his technique, aggression and timing all need work.

Usually, aerial ability is associated with being a less technical player, but it’s an important weapon to have, especially as Spurs’ wing-backs love to get crosses into the back post.

The £31m star should use the jeers of his teammates as fuel to improve this area of his game and become an even more dangerous attacking weapon.

Show all