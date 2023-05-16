‘Already spoken’: 'Underrated' player has had secret chats with Saka about joining Arsenal – journalist
Declan Rice has been asking Bukayo Saka all about life at Arsenal according to Chris Wheatley.
Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, the journalist was speaking about Arsenal’s pursuit of Rice this summer, and he shared an interesting insight.
Indeed, not only do Arsenal really want to sign Rice, but the ‘underrated’ midfielder is also scoping out what it would mean to play for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.
The West Ham star has apparently had some secret chats with Bukayo Saka about life at the Emirates.
Rice has been asking questions
The journalist shared what he knows about Rice.
“They absolutely are. I think that Declan Rice is keen on joining Arsenal and he’s already spoken with his England teammate Bukayo Saka about the move, he’s asking questions about the club, I feel this is a move that Arsenal want to get done this summer, but they don’t want to pay over the odds for Rice,” Wheatley said.
Agent Saka
Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a better ambassador to sell this move to Rice than Saka.
As a boyhood Gooner who absolutely loves everything about the club, Saka will do a better job at selling Arsenal to Rice than even Edu could.
Of course, as Wheatley says, the pricetag attached to this deal could well be a problem, but, from the player’s side, it sounds as though there is enough interest from Rice to get this deal over the line.
Signing a player who is being valued at £120m is much easier said than done, and it will be interesting to see how Arsenal handle this deal in the summer as they look to revamp their midfield and go again to push for the title next season.
