‘Already scheduled’: Fabrizio Romano shares update involving Arsenal

Arsenal have been very busy in the summer transfer window, but they may not be done just yet.

The Gunners are now sweating over the fitness of Jurrien Timber, who picked up an injury last week.

He suffered an injury to his right knee in Arsenal’s victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Timber and the Gunners now await scans to find out the extent of the summer signing’s injury.

According to the Daily Mail, there are concerns at Arsenal that the player has suffered a torn ACL.

Fabrizio Romano has written on GiveMeSport that the Gunners hierarchy has scheduled talks about the situation.

The likes of Edu and Mikel Arteta will apparently discuss whether to delve into the transfer market for a replacement.

Romano also said Arsenal will want to clarify the length of time Timber will be out for before making a decision.

“They will discuss that,” said the transfer insider.

“They have a meeting internally already scheduled to discuss whether they want to enter the market or stay with the current squad they have.

“They’ll speak about that and I also think they want to wait to understand, with clarity, how long Jurrien Timber is going to be sidelined after his knee injury.

“That’s why they will discuss internally with Mikel Arteta.”

Our view

Timber quickly won the Arsenal fanbase over with how quickly he hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium.

He has shown immense quality during pre-season and looked like he’d be a game-changing signing for the Gunners.

It’s such a shame that Timber has picked up this injury, and fingers crossed it won’t keep him out for long.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

At the same time, it’s crucial for Arsenal to have a conversation. They need plan what to do next depending on how long the player will be on the sidelines.

The likes of Edmond Tapsoba and Marc Guehi have been mooted as potential targets in a revised Arsenal defensive wishlist.

Not much we can do now but wait until we get news on Timber’s injury layoff.