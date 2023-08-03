Tottenham working on ‘exceptional’ signing besides Van de Ven – Romano

Tottenham Hotspur have been trying to close in on a deal to sign Micky van de Ven but apparently this is not stopping them also trying to sign another top defender.

If they want to make sure that they do not finish eighth and fail to qualify for Europe again, Tottenham need to make some top signings.

Now, despite reports suggesting that they are close to signing van de Ven, Fabrizio Romano has shared that they are also trying to work on another deal to sign fellow defender and heavily linked target Edmond Tapsoba.

The Italian journalist shared the exciting update for Spurs fans today as he said: “Spurs keep working also on Tapsoba deal.”

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Tottenham closing in on Tapsoba as well as van de Ven

Tottenham no doubt need to massively improve their defence. The last few seasons we have seen too many errors and poor defending from the back line.

Tapsoba is an “exceptional” defender. You can see why the North London side want to sign the Bundesliga star as well as van de Ven.

The 24 year-old centre-back would be a great bit of business for the club. He is already playing to a top level in the Premier League so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him easily adapt to the Premier League.

With him also quite young, he definitely has the potential to grow and reach a top world-class ability that Spurs clearly think he has.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

If they could have both van de Ven and Tapsoba in their back line, then it would be a huge improvement for Spurs for next season.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is definitely getting the funds to massively improve the squad. He will therefore no doubt have a lot of pressure to succeed next season and meet the targets set by the club.