'Along with Liverpool': Aaron Ramsdale makes claim about Klopp's side straight after Arsenal defeat











Aaron Rasmdale has made a claim about Liverpool when speaking after Arsenal’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City,

The Gunners and the Cityzens were duking it out in what very well could end up being the game that decided the destination of the Premier League title this season.

It’s no shock to see City in pole position to win the league after triumphing in four of the last five campaigns, and Ramsdale was quick to give Arsenal’s title rivals their due respect.

Indeed, the goalkeeper stated that City have been setting the standards over the past five years as one of the best teams in the world, while he also gave Liverpool credit, stating that they’ve been right up there with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool one of the best

Ramsdale spoke about City and Liverpool’s levels in recent years.

“You never know what can happen. Absolutely (this is the standard) there is no question about it. They have been one of the best teams in the last five years along with Liverpool, they could do the treble. They’re in the Champions League quarters, semis and finals most seasons. We want to get to that same level doing it our own way and competing in four competitions like they are,” Ramsdale said.

Two of the best ever

Ramsdale is absolutely right, Liverpool and City have been two of the best teams around in recent years, and, in all honesty, they may well be two of the greatest teams of all-time.

Indeed, the points tallies that have been hit by these two sides were hitherto unheard of before this era of domination, while their playstyles have been absolutely gorgeous to watch as well.

Arsenal have tried their best to crash the party this season, but it looks as though City and Liverpool’s duopoly on the Premier League title could continue this season.

