‘Almost impossible’: Sky journalist says Tottenham’s ‘insane’ player won’t be joining Man Utd now

There has been so much chat about Harry Kane potentially joining Manchester United this summer, but it looks as though those rumours can finally be put to bed now.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth speaking on Sky Sports News, it will be almost impossible for Manchester United to get this signing done.

For starters, Tottenham don’t want to sell Kane to a rival club within the Premier League, but beyond that, after the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, it would be very difficult for United to go and do this deal now and remain in line with the FFP regulations on spending.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Very difficult

Sheth shared what he knows about the ‘insane’ striker’s future.

“As far as we’re aware that stance hasn’t changed. Tottenham do not want to sell to a Premier League rival. There was talk of Manchester United going back to the negotiating table. My information on that one is that Manchester United are not going to do that. The fee and the wages would be almost impossible to do on the financial fair play regulations as well,” Sheth said.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Never likely

Regardless of FFP restrictions, it has to be said that this one never looked likely.

Manchester United and Tottenham, historically, don’t do tons of business together, so the idea that Spurs would sell their greatest ever player to United was a bit far-fetched.

Daniel Levy has never been big on selling to direct rivals, and he will certainly be thinking that United and Spurs can be on a similar level this season.

Whether or not Kane goes remains to be seen, but, as of right now, it looks like an exit route via Old Trafford is blocked off.