Max Wober is set to join Borussia Monchengladbach in a loan deal.

The Austrian is set for a temporary switch to the Bundesliga, but according to Graham Smyth, this exit from Elland Road could well end up being final.

Indeed, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Smyth was discussing Wober’s impending departure, and he stated that it is almost impossible to see a way back for Wober at Leeds now after leaving under something of a dark cloud.

No way back

Smyth gave his verdict on the £11m man.

“There is no doubt in my mind that there is a clause and it will be a loan, but also with this one there may be a permanent option in there. It is difficult to see a way back at Leeds for a lot of these players, and it’s almost impossible to see a way back for Max Wober, we were not getting noises to say Wober was off, the club seemed optimistic they would keep Wober, and that always stems from something, Wober had been involved,” Smyth said.

Never say never

Situations like this are always difficult, but you can never say never in football.

Leeds ought to know better than any other team that a player can be brought back from the cold at a moment’s notice.

Cast your mind back to 2018 and you’ll remember a midfielder called Mateusz Klich had been struggling out on loan in the Eredivisie and it looked as though his time at Leeds was up.

However, after a strong pre-season, he played almost every game for the next two seasons and was a key part in Leeds’ promotion.

Wober is gone for now, but it’s hard to predict what will happen for him in a year’s time.