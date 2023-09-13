Ally McCoist was not impressed with £8m Liverpool player for his national team last night

Ally McCoist was very critical of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson for his part in Jude Bellingham’s goal for England against Scotland last night.

McCoist was speaking on Channel 4’s live coverage of the 3-1 loss against England.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

And McCoist was perplexed by Robertson’s decision to play a risky pass in his own box, which ultimately set up the goal.

The Scot was speaking to co-commentator Dion Dublin and couldn’t get his head around the decision.

McCoist said: “He’s just got to smash it.

“Dion, you cannot turn and play into danger, he’s playing right into danger.

“The very least you do is open your body up and put it wide, get it out the other side, you cannot take a chance like that.

“Put your foot through it, just clear your lines.”

The mistake won’t be too much of a concern from a Liverpool point of view, a true one-off from an experienced leader.

And you’d expect that Liverpool’s Robertson will be quickly forgiven by Scotland fans too.

The 29-year-old has been so reliable for club and country but simply had a lapse in judgement.

McCoist was stunned by Liverpool’s Robertson for Scotland last night

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Robertson has already apologised to his teammates following the error last night, something he probably didn’t need to do.

There’s unlikely to be a fan in world football that simply won’t put that mistake down as a pure anomaly.

And £8m Robertson will now be of course turning his attention to Liverpool’s game on the weekend after his time away with Scotland.

Liverpool face a trip to Wolves in the early kick off on Saturday.

And with lots of Reds performing well on international duty, including the likes of young Ben Doak, there’s a lot of excitement for club games to return.