Ally McCoist thinks Daniel Levy did something really ‘clever’ at Tottenham this summer
Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Milo Clay

Ally McCoist thinks Daniel Levy pulled off a ‘clever’ move over the summer after the Tottenham Hotspur chairman confirmed the club has a buy-back clause to re-sign Harry Kane.

McCoist has been speaking on talkSPORT this morning and reacted to Daniel Levy’s comments on Harry Kane at a fan forum last night.

The Spurs chairman made a rare public appearance on Tuesday night as he faced questions at a fan forum, alongside Son Heung-min and Ange Postecoglou.

Of course, Tottenham offloaded their all-time top goalscorer over the summer as Harry Kane completed a switch to Bayern Munich.

FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

There was previously talk of Tottenham’s intentions to insert a buy-back clause as they negotiated a deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Yet, after Kane departed there had been no update on whether or not Spurs inserted such a clause into the deal.

But as per The Daily Mail, Levy confirmed that Spurs do have the option to re-sign Kane in the future.

The details of the clause remain unclear at this stage but Ally McCoist has labelled it a ‘clever’ move from Tottenham.

McCoist on Tottenham’s Kane buy-back clause

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist reacted after hearing Levy’s comments on Kane at last night’s fan forum.

“It’s a good option for Tottenham,” the pundit said. “Well, it’s impossible to have a time clause in it, nobody is going to accept that, I wouldn’t have thought.

“It’s clever from Spurs, of course it is. We all know that Harry’s a Tottenham man. It’s probably a good bit of business to have up your sleeve if you need it.”

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Kane will always be welcome back at Spurs after securing his status as a club legend over the past 10 years.

But it remains to be seen whether or not the Englishman would be open to a move back to North London in the future. And the same could be said for Spurs as they embark on a new era under Postecoglou.

Tottenham have faired well without Kane so far and the fans have been re-energised by Postecoglou’s fresh approach.

A reunion would make for a brilliant story further down the line. But for the time being, Spurs fans will probably be keen to see their side move on after Kane’s departure.

