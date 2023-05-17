Ally McCoist thinks £35m player has had an absolute stinker ever since he left Liverpool











Ally McCoist believes Sadio Mane’s decision to leave Liverpool last summer couldn’t have gone worse.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (17/5 6:53am), McCoist was asked about the Senegalese international’s move to Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane will always be considered a legend among Liverpool fans.

He was instrumental in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side end their long wait to win a Premier League.

Mane also played a vital role in their Champions League victory over Tottenham.

When they played Real Madrid in last summer’s European finale, Mane’s future was virtually sealed.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 28: Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action under pressure from Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich confirmed a £35m deal just a few weeks later, and he was thanked for his services at Anfield.

However, his time in the Bundesliga hasn’t gone to plan, with injuries and off-field issues cropping up.

Ally McCoist has now suggested that Mane’s time away from Liverpool has been a ‘disaster’.

He was then asked whether he should consider a return to his old club.

The TalkSPORT pundit was very clear on whether that would be a good decision or not.

McCoist considers Mane spell away from Liverpool a ‘disaster’

Asked by TalkSPORT host Laura Woods if Mane would consider a return to the Premier League, McCoist said: “Dear me, what a question that is.

“I don’t think he’s coming back to the Premier League.

“It’s been a bit of a disaster for him hasn’t it? He had the incident with his teammate [Leroy] Sane.

“It’s not been good for him at all, looks like he’ll leave at the end of the season. [Joao] Cancelo could leave at the end of the season as well by the way!”

Woods then asked him if he would go back to Liverpool, to which he said: “No. I actually don’t.”

McCoist’s assessment of Mane’s time away from Liverpool is about right, as is his suggestion that going back to Liverpool would be a bad idea.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has already replaced Mane with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo leaving him with a wealth of attacking options.

Paul Merson believes it was a mistake for Liverpool to cash in on Mane, although the player appeared to give them little choice.

His seven goals and five assists this season are his worst return since he was 19 years old.

It will be interesting to see where the 31-year-old ends up next season.

