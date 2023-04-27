Ally McCoist slams Arsenal criticism after Manchester City defeat











Pundit Ally McCoist is not happy with those criticising Arsenal following their 4-1 loss to Manchester City last night.

The Gunners, who are top of the Premier League, lost 4-1 to Manchester City. The advantage is now in the hands of the Manchester club who go top if they win their games in hand.

Arsenal were never expected to challenge Manchester City for the title. Many expected that they wouldn’t finish in the top four this season. They have defied the odds to an extent. Next season will be their first in the Champions League since 2016.

Mikel Arteta will have to pick his squad up following that defeat. The Gunners haven’t won in four games so they will need to turn their poor form around soon.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Ally McCoist slates Arsenal critics

There have been a lot of critics following the match. Many believe Arsenal have bottled the Premier League title race following their recent results.

McCoist is one who does not think this is the case. The pundit spoke on talkSPORT and slated Arsenal critics as he said: “See this term bottle it, it comes from people who have not played sport at any level. Nonsense, Manchester CIty were tremendous and never allowed Arsenal a kick at the ball effectively. Never mind ‘bottled it’ let’s talk about City’s brilliance.”

The pundit is right as no one expected Arsenal to compete with Manchester City for this long. Pep Guardiola and his side are proven winners. Last night their experience and quality showed why they have won so many titles in recent years.

Sadly for the Gunners it looks like they will lose out on the title this season. Even if this does happen, there will still be a lot to be happy about this season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

