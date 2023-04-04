Ally McCoist says he felt completely let down by one Tottenham player last night











Ally McCoist has told TalkSPORT that he felt ‘let down’ by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after his confrontation with Abdoulaye Doucoure last night.

Kane was in the thick of the action as Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton on Monday night.

The 29-year-old was involved in a confrontation with Doucoure in the second-half, which ultimately led to the Everton man being sent off.

Doucoure lashed out on Kane and appeared to push him in the face after the Tottenham man was tussling with him on the touchline.

Kane fell to the ground after Doucoure lashed out and David Coote didn’t hesitate in pulling out a red card.

But McCoist says he was disappointed with Kane’s reaction to the incident and feels the England captain missed an ‘unbelievable’ opportunity to stay on his feet.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist admitted that he felt let down by Kane’s reaction to Doucoure’s outburst.

“I was a bit disappointed in Harry, but it’s a sending off,” he said. “Throws his hand at his face. But you know something, you see back in the day that’s not even a booking.”

“It was an open left hand, I’m not as angry as Danny [Murphy], I just feel let down by Harry,” he added.

“I love Harry Kane, I think everything about him is fantastic, the way he leads by example. Everything about him, his play on and off the pitch and I don’t think he needed to go down.

“I think it’s a sending off, but I think somebody like Harry Kane – if he would have stood up, we would have all said ‘brilliant, he’s the first person that’s stood up, he could’ve gone down but that’s what it’s all about’.

“He missed an unbelievable opportunity to do what was right.”

Kane has received plenty of backlash after last night’s incident, but you would be pressed to find a Premier League footballer who wouldn’t have reacted the same way.

Nevertheless, Doucoure was deservedly sent off and it’s up for debate whether or not that would have still been the outcome had Kane stayed on his feet.

