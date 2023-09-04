Ally McCoist says he absolutely loves watching £30m Arsenal player now

Ally McCoist has admitted that he absolutely loves watching Martin Odegaard play football after Arsenal beat Manchester United yesterday.

McCoist was speaking on talkSPORT this morning and selected Odegaard in his five-a-side Team of the Week.

Odegaard put in an exceptional performance at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as he grabbed his second goal of the season.

The £30 million playmaker finished off a breathtaking Arsenal move to get his side back on level terms just 35 seconds after Marcus Rashford had opened the scoring.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal went on to win the game 3-1 after two goals in stoppage time from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

But McCoist singled out Odegaard for praise after his display against United yesterday.

McCoist on Odegaard

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist selected Odegaard over Rice in his Team of the Week and said he loves watching the midfielder in action.

“I don’t have a problem with Declan Rice but I’m going for his teammate [Martin] Odegaard,” the pundit said.

“I love watching Odegaard just now, Declan Rice was tremendous, but you mentioned [William] Saliba was a Rolls-Royce. I just love watching Odegaard.

Andy Townsend weighed in on the conversation and praised the Arsenal skipper after his goal yesterday.

“I do now, he’s brilliant,” he said. “The way he swept that equalizing goal in was brilliant.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Odegaard was central to all of Arsenal’s best moments yesterday and it’s no surprise to see him receiving praise from the likes of McCoist.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best creative outlets over the past year and seems to have carried his brilliant form into this season.

He’s taken to the role of Arsenal captain with ease too after he was a surprising choice last summer.