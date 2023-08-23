Ally McCoist has heaped praise on Declan Rice for getting off to an ‘absolutely terrific’ start at Arsenal this season.

The pundit has been speaking on talkSPORT and was discussing players who have impressed him in the Premier League over the past couple of weeks.

Of course, Rice made the big-money switch to North London from West Ham last month and arrives with heavy expectations on his shoulders.

The 24-year-old starred for West Ham over the past few seasons and is widely viewed as a player who can help Arsenal go one better this season.

Rice has settled in well under Mikel Arteta so far and picked up the Player of the Match award as Arsenal beat Palace 1-0 on Monday night.

And it’s fair to say that Ally McCoist has been impressed with the Englishman’s start to life at the Emirates stadium.

McCoist on ‘terrific’ Rice

Speaking on talkSPORT, both McCoist and Alan Brazil heaped praise on Rice after his display at Palace this week.

“I think he’s been, and I knew he would be, absolutely terrific since he’s gone to Arsenal and that would have to be Declan Rice,” McCoist said.

“I thought he was really excellent against Palace when he had to stand up, down to 10 men, he was great,” Brazil agreed.

McCoist added: “I think that’s him. I think he’s a solid citizen, obviously bundles and bundles of talent. But even when your back’s against the wall, you’ll want him on your team.”

Rice has impressed under Arteta so far and you get the impression there is plenty more to come from the midfielder.

He was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet against Forest on the opening day and also could have registered an assist on Monday.

Yet, Rice was brought in to add some steel to Arsenal’s midfield but he will be expected to contribute in the final third under Arteta too.