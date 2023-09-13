Ally McCoist says £40m Tottenham player will be really disappointed after what happened last night

Ally McCoist believes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison will be ‘disappointed’ after not featuring for England last night.

England picked up a 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park as Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham starred on Tuesday evening.

Maddison dropped to the bench as Kalvin Phillips came into England’s midfield and Marcus Rashford replaced the Spurs man out wide.

The 26-year-old started on the left-hand side against Ukraine and cut a frustrated figure as England were held to a 1-1 draw.

Gareth Southgate seems to be reluctant to use Maddison in his favoured position, despite the £40 million man excelling at Tottenham in the middle of the park.

And McCoist feels Maddison will be disappointed to not at least get some minutes off the bench in Scotland last night.

McCoist on Maddison

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist discussed England’s depth in midfield and suggested Maddison faces stern competition for a place in Southgate’s side.

“Maddison will probably be disappointed at not getting any action last night but he’s realistic enough and will be enjoying himself after his move to Tottenham and he’s doing well,” the pundit said.

“So, it’s a tough ask for him but he’ll keep fighting away.”

It was a surprise to see Maddison miss out on some minutes from the bench last night. It would have been the ideal time for Southgate to use him in his more natural position given England had complete control of the game after going 3-1 up in the 81st minute.

Nevertheless, Maddison will return to Tottenham raring to go after a full week’s rest ahead of the Sheffield United clash on Saturday.

The former Leicester City man has starred for Spurs after making the switch from the Midlands over the summer.

He’s registered four goal involvements in as many Premier League appearances and will be hoping to continue his brilliant form and force his into Southgate’s starting line-up.