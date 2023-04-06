Ally McCoist says £40m Newcastle player has been totally transformed under Eddie Howe











Ally McCoist has told TalkSPORT that he’s amazed by Joelinton’s transformation under Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

Joelinton put in an exceptional display at West Ham last night as he bagged a brace from the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer under Eddie Howe, after he had really struggled during the early stages of his Newcastle career.

The upturn in form is mainly down to a change in position, with the Brazilian now operating as a central midfielder under Howe.

Of course, Joelinton had failed to impress after being signed as a striker and Ally McCoist has made a big claim about his transformation at St James’ Park.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

McCoist amazed by Joelinton’s transformation

Speaking to TalkSPORT, McCoist said that he hasn’t seen a transformation in a player quite like Joelinton’s at Newcastle.

“I keep asking the boys in the north east, I do not think I’ve seen a transformation in a player anywhere at any time that’s been better than Joelinton,” the Scottish football legend said.

“I remember going to watch Newcastle and you actually felt sorry for the lad. He was trying but he couldn’t hit a cow in the backside with a banjo.

“It’s brilliant to see, it really is. It just shows you a change of manager because he was dropped back as well – he’s playing him a little bit deeper. Brilliant.

“They’re absolutely flying. They’re in pole position now for the Champions League places.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It was a stroke of genius from Howe to move Joelinton into midfield and he’s excelled ever since.

Not many would have thought about playing the Brazilian in a midfield role after he had operated as a striker for his whole career.

Joelinton seemed like he was going to be another costly mistake for Newcastle after the club paid £40 million to bring him in from Hoffenheim back in 2019.

Now, he’s arguably one of the most important players in this Newcastle side and he’s formed an excellent partnership with Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park.

Show all