Ally McCoist makes claim about Kai Havertz after he’s linked with Arsenal move

Ally McCoist has claimed that Chelsea star Kai Havertz is a ‘top player’ after he’s been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Scotsman spoke to talkSPORT about interest in Havertz and he believes the German star has been played out of position at Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been linked with a shock move for Havertz, with David Ornstein claiming that Arsenal have already made a proposal to Chelsea.

The Gunners will be keen to strengthen Arteta’s squad after missing out on the Premier League title last year.

Havertz has struggled to make a real impact in the Premier League but did score the winning goal in the Champions League final two years ago.

And McCoist believes that Havertz could thrive playing in a deeper role like he did at his former side Bayer Leverkusen.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

McCoist makes claim about Havertz

McCoist said he isn’t surprised to see the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal linked with a move for Havertz.

“I’m having him,” he said. “I’m telling you right now he’s been playing out of position, without a doubt, never a centre-forward.

“I specifically watched him in a couple of games I went to and he just keeps coming towards the ball, whereas a centre-forward nine times out of 10 disappears from the ball.

“But I think he’s a top player, I really think he’s a top player as a number 10 or a midfielder.

“He’s no way an out-and-out centre-forward for me. It does not surprise me that the clubs you’ve mentioned are in for him.”

“He’s more forward-thinking, he’s a number 10 effectively,” the pundit added. “He takes the ball on the half-turn, always makes himself available.

“There’s goals in him but not enough to be an out-and-out centre-forward. I like him, I really do.”

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Havertz has suffered due to playing out of position at Chelsea.

The German was a standout performer at Leverkusen while playing in the No10 role, but he’s been forced to lead the line for the Blues.

Of course, Arsenal have done plenty of business with Chelsea over the years and even snapped up Jorginho from their London rivals in January.

But the move for Havertz has certainly come as a surprise. Mikel Arteta must believe he can get the best out of him, but it’s difficult to see where he fits into this current Arsenal side.