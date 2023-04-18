Ally McCoist left stunned after what happened to £40m Tottenham player on Saturday











Ally McCoist has shared his verdict on the Tottenham Hotspur fans booing Davinson Sanchez during the loss to Bournemouth over the weekend.

Spurs fell to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to the Cherries on Saturday and it’s fair to say that the atmosphere took a turn for the worse during the game.

Tottenham fans had been left frustrated by the style of football under Antonio Conte this season and unsurprisingly, not much has changed under his right-hand man Cristian Stellini.

The Spurs fans vented their frustrations towards Davinson Sanchez on Saturday as they booed the defender during what was a shaky defensive display from the Colombian.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sanchez only lasted 23 minutes after coming on for the injured Clement Lenglet in the first-half. And when he was replaced by Arnaut Danjuma in the 58th minute, the crowd cheered.

Now, Ally McCoist has claimed that while he believes fans have every right to voice their opinions, he told TalkSPORT that he doesn’t understand why fans boo their own players.

McCoist stunned by Spurs fans booing Sanchez

Speaking on the radio station on Tuesday morning, McCoist admitted that he was stunned after Tottenham fans booed Sanchez on Saturday,

“Whether they like it or not, football fans won’t like to hear it, it can have an effect on their own players if the home team is booing them,” he said. “I will 100 percent fight for the right for the supporters to air their views because they’re paying a lot of money.

“However, if they think for a minute that it helps the team, it 100 percent does not help the team. It certainly doesn’t help Davinson Sanchez, that is for sure.

“He was booed coming onto the pitch, never mind booed coming off it. I watched it. It’s madness, it really is. I don’t understand it, I’ve never got it.

“I get [the] frustration, there’s nobody on this station that has more sympathy for the Spurs fans with a lack of consistency that the team shows, it must drive them absolutely insane. However, booing your own players, while they’re entitled to do it, does not help.”

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sanchez has really struggled to break into the Tottenham side this season and he would have already been lacking in confidence heading into Saturday’s game.

It certainly won’t help the £40 million man to be booed by his own supporters.

Cristian Stellini will face a big decision in Tottenham’s next couple of games if Clement Lenglet’s injury turns out to be a serious one. It may be for the best if Sanchez is taken out of the firing line, with Japhet Tanganga the other option to play as the third centre-back.

